Hyderabad: Residents of Saidabad tussle for basic civic amenities

Hyderabad: With no basic amenities in place, the residents of Saidabad in Malakpet Constituency are forced to live a life of hardships. There are a mound of issues like sewage overflow, battered internal roads, irregular drinking water supply, no sanitation and zero maintenance of colony parks that are plaguing this area.

The residents' repeated pleas are falling on deaf ears of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

According to locals the major issue plaguing them is the absence of drinking water pipelines from the time the colony was established. The area sprang up many decades ago but still faces issues. They also rued over bad internal roads, poor sanitation, no streetlights, no proper sewage system. The residents are urging the authorities to re-carpet the road and solve all the issues at the earliest.

Mohammed Zafer, a resident of Saidabad said, "We are frustrated over filing complaints to GHMC officials about the internal roads and sewage overflow issues. The internal roads of our area were laid long ago. Till now, no repairs have been done as they were battered due to last rains and other reasons. Whenever we take up the issue with the concerned officials, they always make false promises and the problems remain unsolved,"

Mohammed Shujath, another resident, said that "all the internal roads in these areas are filled with potholes." The residents demanded immediate repairs. "Due to no installation of streetlights we residents are facing issues due to poor illumination of roads which is leading to accidents."

Srinivas, resident of Old Saidabad colony mooted, "GHMC has installed public toilets in the colony, but it lacks sewer connection. If one uses the toilet, it flows on the road and the colony roads have turned with silt and foul smell is formed."

In these colonies there is no proper colony park and ground. Children are forced to play on roads. Haneefullah said "if the authorities could develop the GHMC park and grounds that are lying neglected, it could be utilised by children for playing as well as the elders for walking. Other parks in the city have open gyms, games and are well maintained, but in Aditya Nagar there is no such facility. Parks are ill-equipped and ill-maintained." Residents mooted that no proper sanitation is maintained in the area to make it look neat and tidy. Neither garbage collection is being done regularly nor do dumping spots exist to dispose of trash.