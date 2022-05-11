Hyderabad: Residents turn up noses at Hasmathpet nala foul smell

♦ The nala covers one-fourth residential colonies in the ward. They include Vamsi Krishna Society, Royal Enclave, ICRISAT Colony, Amarjyothi Colony, SAIL Colony, Bhavana Colony. It is flowing into the Panty Nala due to which the locals of Rasoolpura spend sleepless nights

Hyderabad: The residents of ward VI in the Secunderabad Cantonment are facing hardships due to pungent smell emanating from the Hasmathpet nala. They allege that for the past few months there has been a frequent discharge of chemical waste into the nala due to which water color has changed. Consequently, many have fallen sick. The nala covers one-fourth residential colonies in the ward. They include Vamsi Krishna Society, Royal Enclave, ICRISAT Colony, Amarjyothi Colony, SAIL Colony, Bhavana Colony. It is flowing into the Panty Nala due to which the locals of Rasoolpura spend sleepless nights.

They point out that many representations were given to the SCB and GHMC officials to repair the nala and take action against those who dump chemical waste in it but they all fell on deaf ears.

Banuka Narmada Malikarjun, former vice-president of SCB, said, "The residents of the ward are facing hardships. It is very difficult to breath especially in early morning because of the chemical smell also in evening hours. We are forced to shut our doors and windows. Recently due to breathing issues many residing near the nala have been hospitalised. Many complaints have been lodged to the concerned officials to take stern action against those dumping chemical substances in the nala, but no action has been taken."

Sandya of Rasoolpura said, "Hasmathpet Nala water starts flowing from Vamsi Krishna Society to Rasoolpura ward II. Due to this daily we are battling with our lives. Last year during monsoon we faced a lot of problems due to water-logging issues which caused water-borne diseases. Our locality is earmarked as one of the low-lying areas of the city. Whenever there is heavy rain, water-logging becomes a major concern for the locals. But now even a light rain lanes get inundated Whenever we complain to the SCB they only give us false assurances."

Shaik Nayeem, a social activist and a resident of Rasoolpura, said, "From nearby factories chemical waste is dumped in the nala. Due to that we locals face hardships; smell is intolerable. Whenever we complain to officials, they only visit the site but take no action.