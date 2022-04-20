Hyderabad: Residents whine over wine shops near homes

Hyderabad: Once again wine shops located in residential areas have come into focus. Locals questioned why the State government is quiet and not taking action to re-locate shops from residential areas, as they are creating a lot of nuisance in the colonies.

Consumption of liquor and illegal activities are happening in residential areas. Also, vehicles are parked illegally blocking colony lanes due to which locals face problems to commute.

Shiva Ramakrishna of Gurumurthy Colony, Begumpet said, "We are vexed of complaining to the concerned officials to re-locate wine shops. Many protests have been taken up, but all fell on deaf ears. Only the permit room got closed. But, as usual, problems, including tremendous rise in traffic flow and subsequent anti-social activities, have increased. Also because of the wine shop vehicles are parked adjacent to the only colony entrance. This is causing hardship to the locals to commute. It is high time the government should provide a permanent solution to the issue. The government should take stern action against wine traders who are doing business in residential areas."

Pointed out Robin Zaccheus of Neredmet, "The Department of Excise & Prohibition must not allow wine shops in residential areas. There is a need for imposing immediate restrictions at wine shops from having seating facilities. The government should review this legitimate concern of women and youngsters for more secure and better Hyderabad."

A local of Jeedimetla said, "For the past two months we have been protesting to re-locate the liquor shop but no action has been taken. It has become highly unsafe for women and children. There is no alternative lane for them to move out. We are facing many problems due to drunkards, as they consume liquor in the colony. Even footpaths are filled with motorbikes causing hardship to commute."