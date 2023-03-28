Hyderabad: Restored Pedda Cheruvu lake in Khajaguda to be inaugurated today

Hyderabad: The Pedda Cheruvu lake in Khajaguda, which was restored recently, is set to be inaugurated on Tuesday. As part of CSR activity, a private company with the help of GHMC had taken-up restoration and comprehensive development of the Khajaguda lake.



Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and others are scheduled to participate in the inaugural function.