Hyderabad: Restored Pedda Cheruvu lake in Khajaguda to be inaugurated today

Pedda Cheruvu lake(File Photo)
Highlights

  • As part of CSR activity, a private company with the help of GHMC had taken-up restoration and comprehensive development of the Khajaguda lake
  • KTR, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and others are scheduled to participate

Hyderabad: The Pedda Cheruvu lake in Khajaguda, which was restored recently, is set to be inaugurated on Tuesday. As part of CSR activity, a private company with the help of GHMC had taken-up restoration and comprehensive development of the Khajaguda lake.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and others are scheduled to participate in the inaugural function.

