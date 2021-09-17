Hyderabad: Retired Army man adopts zoo monkey

Bahadurpura: A Krishna Murthy, a retired army man of Hyderabad, visited the Nehru Zoological Park, here, on Thursday and offered to adopt a 'Lion Tailed Macaque'(monkey) for six months.

He handed over a cheque for Rs 15,000 to V V L Subhadra Devi, curator, towards the adoption.

Murthy observed that his commitment to conservation of wild animals should act as an inspiration to many.

He hoped that more citizens come forward to help the zoo in achieving its goals of conservation and education. Devi thanked Murthy for showing keen interest in adopting the monkey.