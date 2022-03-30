Hyderabad: Revenue officials keep pounding on encroachments

Rajendranagar: The Revenue officials here on Tuesday rolled out their machines again to remove incursions in the Moosi River area in Budvel village.



The team of officials led by MRO Rajendranagar S Chandrasekhar Goud reached the area in the morning to check a complaint raised with them about encroachments in the buffer zone of the Musi. They removed a compound wall and two basements using a JCB.

The officials tasted a bitter experience while taking on encroachers. Some people, not happy with the drive against encroachments, cantankerously confronted the team. Nevertheless, they completed the task before shaking off.

"Upon receiving the complaint, the team of Revenue officials inspected the area and found some encroachments within the buffer zone of the Musi river. We removed one compound wall and two basements that were constructed within the buffer zone," informed the MRO.

"Some people tried to confront the Revenue team and even threatened us, but we did our job and returned finishing the task. We are committed to take on any such audacities even in future to protect the Moosi and water bodies in Rajendranagar," he vowed.

Last week the Revenue officials pulled down encroachments over Narsabai Kunta at Kattedan village. They faced resistance from the locals who were angry over the drive against encroachments, However, they soon overcame the situation and completed the task.

Earlier, they had conducted a similar drive to clear incursions at Palle Cheruvu in the Mailardevpally area. On March 6 officials cleared encroachments in the Orva Cheruvu lake at Shivrampally and removed an unauthorised layout. They opened a drench that was purportedly closed down to pave way for plotting in the lake area.

This is the ninth such drive against encroachments during the last five months in Rajendranagar that began on November 2021 and fifth in the line from January this year.