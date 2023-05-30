Hyderabad: Review meet on safety train operations

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a review meeting on the safety of train operations across the Zone on Monday.

During the meeting, the primary focus was on enhancing the supervision of freight trains and conducting frequent field inspections to ensure compliance with worksite safety requirements without fail. Officials urged that the field-level staff at goods sheds and sidings should be sensitised frequently on all aspects of safety.

Meanwhile, works for various developmental projects targeted for completion this year were asked to speed up which includes including doubling, triple lines, electrification and station redevelopment works across the zone.