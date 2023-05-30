  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Review meet on safety train operations

South Central Railway
x

South Central Railway

Highlights

The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a review meeting on the safety of train operations across the Zone on Monday.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a review meeting on the safety of train operations across the Zone on Monday.

During the meeting, the primary focus was on enhancing the supervision of freight trains and conducting frequent field inspections to ensure compliance with worksite safety requirements without fail. Officials urged that the field-level staff at goods sheds and sidings should be sensitised frequently on all aspects of safety.

Meanwhile, works for various developmental projects targeted for completion this year were asked to speed up which includes including doubling, triple lines, electrification and station redevelopment works across the zone.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X