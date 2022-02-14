Hyderabad: RK Puram stretch turns into a nightmare for commuters

Hyderabad: The RK Puram stretch that connects to Trimulgherry has been lying in a pathetic condition for the last many years with the entire lane covered with potholes besides poor illumination.



Locals alleged that the officials of Secunderabad Cantonment Board were only busy with raising illegal structures and were least bothered about ensuring basic facilities in colonies falling under its purview.

Vexed with the long-pending issue, the residents of north-eastern colonies of Secunderabad took up the issue on Twitter and requested Ajith Reddy, CEO, SCB to resolve the issue as early as possible.

Locals pointed out that for the last eight years, they have been facing difficulties in commuting on the stretch as it is pothole-ridden besides poorly-lit. While the road is already narrow, at some places it has been encroached, complained the residents.

"The RK Puram road is in very pathetic condition. For the last eight years, the commuters are facing hardships. This road needs urgent repairs, and should be carried out properly by the engineering wing of SCB. Whenever the locals complain, the SCB's provides temporary solution by covering potholes. It's high time the SCB addresses the issue and arrive at a permanent solution," said Robin, a daily commuter and a social activist.

"Many representations were given to the SCB urging it to immediately widen the road and also recarpet it. During nights, the problems of road users get compounded with poor illumination of the road. Many fatal accidents have been reported from this area. We have staged several protests demanding the SCB to solve the issue, but nothing seems to bring change in the nonchalance attitude of the Cantonment Board," said CS Chandra Shekar, secretary, Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad.