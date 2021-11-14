Hyderabad: RK's wife slams police

Hyderabad: Sirisha, wife of top Maoist leader Ramakrishna alias 'RK', who died recently after falling sick, lashed out at the State police. She alleged that the police had stopped the publication of a book involving the memories of her late husband.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, she made it clear that it was very common to bring out a book of memoir of anybody. Sirisha said that she wanted to keep the media stories, photos of RK's meeting with the representatives of the State government in 2004 and his arrests in the book.

She alleged that the police had raided the printing press and took all the books, which were to be printed. Sirisha demanded the police to return the copies and allow her to publish the book. Civil Rights activists Prof G Haragopal alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who once said that the Maoists' agenda was his own, had changed after coming to power.

He said there were no human values in the State and demanded the State government to allow Sirisha to publish the book on RK by giving up its fascist attitude. Prof Haragopal stated that RK had become popular after taking part in discussions with the State government in 2004.