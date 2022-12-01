Hyderabad: The Society to Save Rocks, in association with Great Hyderabad Adventure Club, will host the ninth edition of 'Hyderabad Rockathon' on December 4 at Ghar-e-Mubarak near Taramati Baradari from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.

According to organisers, several trekkers and nature enthusiasts are expected to take part in the day-long event, which will focus on adventure and fitness activities including bouldering, rappelling, zip-lining, rock walks and family entertainment activities offered for people of all age groups.

Children are also allowed at the event and could get a rock tattoo, utilise slack lining and rock balancing activities and may also learn some rocks related facts at the Rock Quiz. A snake show will also be conducted by the 'Friends of Snakes' organisation.

This year's Rockathon will be flagged off by, Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce and Information Technology Department Jayesh Ranjan.