Hyderabad: Rotary vocational excellence awards to six organisations

Hyderabad: The Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan (RCHD), one of the oldest clubs of the Rotary movement in Hyderabad under the Rotary District 3150 presented vocation excellence awards virtually on Zoom Platform on Sunday night. The trophies will be home delivered soon.

Six organisations chosen for the awards are: Nirmaan.org; SCSC (Society for Cyberabad Security Council); Swasti Health Catalyst (for supporting underserved and marginalised community in accessing Covid relief support & services).

Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam, No Food Waste and Helping Hand Foundation will be given the Covid Warrior Awards. Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam will be given the award for its excellence in providing dignified end-of-life services during the pandemic.

No Food Waste, Hyderabad, has supported Corona patients with the distribution of food and supplies.

The Helping Hands Foundation supported underserved and marginalised community members in accessing relief support and services.

Krishna Yedula, general secretary of SCSC; Kollana Gowda, Chief Impact Officer of Swasti Health Catalyst; Mayur Patnala, CEO of Nirman Organisation; Srikanth Badiga, director, Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam; Mujitaba Askari, founder-president, Helping Hands Foundation, and Venkata Kurali, director of No Food Waste, received the honours. They made video presentations of their work.

Dr. Jogin Desai, founder and CEO, Eyestem Research and former chairman of Social Venture Partners, Bengaluru, and Rotarian N V Hanmantha Reddy, Rotary District Governor, were chief guest and guest of honour for the awards function.

Addressing the award-winners, Dr Desai said the "value of life well lived is not by the house you lived in or by the car you drove, but by the impact you make to society".

Reddy lauded the service activities taken up by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan.