Hyderabad: Round table conference held

Hyderabad: Members of ‘Save Osmania University Legacy’ (SOUL) in association with Social Democratic Forum (SDF) and Vedation Protection Committee (VPC) organised a round table conference highlighting various issues in Osmania University.

The main agenda of the round table was to deliberate on various issues facing Osmania University like the hike in Ph. D fee increase; fee hike for PG courses, allocation of meritorious research scholars to external supervisors working in other institutions, problems of students and lack of support systems like hostels, lack of quality research journals.

Prof G Haragopal, Retd. Professor, UoH and Chairperson, Committee for Education Protection expressed his concern over the condition of the public education system and Osmania University, which was at the forefront of the Telangana movement, outlining the aspirations of the people of Telangana. It will be better if the authorities resolve the problems of students and research scholars immediately.

Professor K Lakshminarayana of the University of Hyderabad, Co-Convenor of the Social Democratic Forum and Organizing Secretary of the Telangana Save Education Committee expressed concern over the massive reduction in budget allocations for educational institutions. The non-appointment of teachers also reflects this, as 920 faculty recruitment is yet to be taken up. Students are becoming easy targets, mushrooming of private universities and apathy towards State universities including Osmania University is the main cause of this problem.

Highlights of Round Table Meeting

8 Increased Ph.D and PG fees should be reduced

8 Government should sanction scholarship/fellowships

8 There should be no police interference in the university.

8 New hostels should be constructed for Ph.D research students and also for PG students

8 Land in Osmania campus should not be allotted to other departments or private individuals.

8 Steps should be taken to improve the quality of education

8 Infrastructure in Osmania campus should be improved