Hyderabad: Rousing welcome to Nikhat Zareen at airport

Hyderabad: International boxer Nikhat Zareen, was given a warm welcome on her arrival at Shamshabad Airport from Delhi on Friday.

Nikhat Zareen, a Telangana boxer who won a gold medal for the second time at the Stranza tournament in Bulgaria and qualified for the Asian Games and boxing event in China in September, will also be competing in the World Championship Boxing event in Istanbul. Boxer Nikhat Zareen's father Jameel and family members, state sports authority chairman A Venkateswara Reddy, Telangana Boxing Association president Manmohan Singh, former Indian boxing coach Chiranjeevi, Telangana Olympic Association vice president and vice president, welcomed the qualifier's daughter Nikhat Zareen.

The Chairman congratulated Nikhat Zareen with a shawl cover and a bouquet. Chief Minister KCR said that under the auspices of Minister Srinivas Gowda, encouragement would be given in all possible ways.

State Sports Authority Chairman A Venkateswara Reddy said it was a matter of pride for Telangana and India that Indian boxing legend Nikhat Zareen had qualified for the Asian Games to be held in China from September 10 to 25 in the 51 kg category. On behalf of all sports associations, sportspersons and sports fans in Telangana, he extended his best wishes to boxer Nikhat Zareen.