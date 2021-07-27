Hyderabad: Rowdy-sheeter menace near Dargah Yousufain

Nampally: The public and shop-owners in and around the Yousufain Dargah, here, are living in fear as menace of rowdy-sheeters is growing with each passing day. In a recent incident, a rowdy, Sameer of Subhanpura, and his henchmen attacked around six-eight persons causing severe injuries. The incident occurred almost a week back.



The incident occurred when a mobile shop-owner, Aijaz, refused to repair the phone of a drunk person, who threatened to inform Sameer and left. On Sunday night when Aijaz and his cousin Fayaz went to a hotel, they were stopped by Sameer's gang comprising of 8-10 rowdy-sheeters, who thrashed them mercilessly.

Their family members, including women, who intervened and tried to stop the fight, were also beaten. Other shop-owners and onlookers also tried to intervene, but they were threatened by the gang, who were armed with knuckle dusters and knives. In information, the Habeebnagar police rushed to the spot, but the gang had fled. However, a case was registered against them. M Narender, CI, said, "We have registered a complaint against the gang members involved in harassing the common public. Our teams are working to nab them at the earliest. We have also received many intelligence inputs about the gang creating ruckus in the area. After the investigation we will book them under relevant sections of IPC. If needed we will also book them under the Arms act and PD Act."