Hyderabad: Rs 14 cr released for rejuvenation of sanitation system at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday released an amount of over Rs 14 crore for rejuvenation of the sanitation system at Gandhi Hospital premises in Secunderabad.

The State government on Monday issued GO 649 releasing Rs 14.56 crore after the Health Minister T Harish Rao visited Gandhi Hospital when he started to solve the problems there.

These funds would improve sanitation system of the Hospital, as the drainage system had problems like drain water entering the cellar and blockage of washrooms. Now, restructuring the sanitation system would eliminate this problem forever, said the official.

The officials said that Rs 1.62 crore were ordered to be released for four lifts and the government on Saturday released GO 648 sanctioning Rs 62 lakh for setting up four lifts in Gandhi Hospital.