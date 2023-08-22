  • Menu
Hyderabad: Rs 2 crore for Samskara Bhavan at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

Hyderabad: Rs 2 crore for Samskara Bhavan at Hare Krishna Golden Temple
Gulabrai Kanti Lal Seva Nidhi Trust donated more than Rs 2 crore to the newly opened Samskara Bhavan, adding to the beauty of the temple grounds on Monday.

Hyderabad : Gulabrai Kanti Lal Seva Nidhi Trust donated more than Rs 2 crore to the newly opened Samskara Bhavan, adding to the beauty of the temple grounds on Monday.

Satya Gaura Chandra Swamiji expressed deep gratitude to the GulabraiKanti Lal Seva Nidhi Trust and praised their commitment to preserving tradition and their kindness in supporting the temple.

