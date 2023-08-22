Live
- Bengaluru: Ripples of discontent among Bengaluru auto drivers
- Nagarjuna turns another choreographer into director!
- ‘Mega 157’ announcement to be done within few minutes
- Varun Tej thanks Praveen Sattaru for choosing him in ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- 8-yr-old national level Chess player denied entry in state tournament
- 12,000 houses to be allotted in a month says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan
- World Championships: Prannoy, Sen advance to second round
- Bengaluru: Complete filling of 24 lakes in Bagepalli by March 31 says Minister N S Boseraju
- K L Rahul makes Asia Cup cut with a rider
- Bengaluru: I am following what HD Kumaraswamy has said says DK Shivakumar
Just In
Hyderabad: Rs 2 crore for Samskara Bhavan at Hare Krishna Golden Temple
Highlights
Gulabrai Kanti Lal Seva Nidhi Trust donated more than Rs 2 crore to the newly opened Samskara Bhavan, adding to the beauty of the temple grounds on Monday.
Hyderabad : Gulabrai Kanti Lal Seva Nidhi Trust donated more than Rs 2 crore to the newly opened Samskara Bhavan, adding to the beauty of the temple grounds on Monday.
Satya Gaura Chandra Swamiji expressed deep gratitude to the GulabraiKanti Lal Seva Nidhi Trust and praised their commitment to preserving tradition and their kindness in supporting the temple.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS