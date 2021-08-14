Hyderabad: Rs 7.65 crore spent to house orphans, say Ministers

Hyderabad: Ministers T Srinivas Yadav, Mahamood Ali and Satyavathi Rathod on Friday inaugurated homes for orphan children. They said Rs 7.65 crore was spent to construct two buildings with all facilities for girls and boys, who are orphans and street children.

The ministers inaugurated two separate homes for orphan boys and girls at Nimboliadda and Saidabad. Speaking on the occasion, they claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was kind enough to support street and orphan children.

"These children are State children and will get all facilities till they become good citizens", they stated. "The government offers them fine rice, accommodation and education". They pointed out that the CM "is in support of the children who belong to our State. There will be no street or orphan children in the State, as we provide them necessary support. The orphans and street children who come to such houses will get all facilities".