Hyderabad: RTC temple tourism spl buses from today
Hyderabad: For convenience of devotees visiting the Swarnagiri temple, Bhongir, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has introduced temple tourist special buses with electric non-AC Metro Express on route JBS-Swarnagiri. They will be running from Wednesday.
The special buses will ply via Tarnaka, Uppal X Road, Medipally, Ghatkesar, AIIMS, Bibinagar, Renuka Ellamma, Swarnagiri. The charge will be Rs 100 per head; Uppal X Road to Swarnagiri temple charge will be Rs 80, said a senior TGSRTC officer. The first bus will depart from JBS at 7 am, and the last will leave at 3.30 pm, he added.
