Hyderabad: RWAs out to draw roadmap for stray dogs' management

Hyderabad: In the wake of recent dog bite incidents, members of Residential Welfare Associations(RWA) have planned to organise a Stray Dogs Management programme that includes placing water bowls, sterilising campaigns, avoiding feeding dogs on walking pathways and minimising food waste in the city.



Apart from this, RWAs will identify areas of dense stray dog populations and later this map will be submitted to officials of GHMC. Also, they planned to paste various posters on Stray Dogs Management in each and every colony.

BT Srinivasan, General Secretary of United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations, Greater Hyderabad, said, "During our recent meeting with GHMC veterinary wing officials and NGOs we have finalized that we will identify the areas where streets dogs population is more, so that along with concerned officials we can organize sterilising and vaccination campaign which will be continuing throughout the year, whenever such dog bite incident take place people wake up from the sleep and start taking a step but that is not the solutions, they should be the systematic program so that such kind of incidents can be under control.

Under Stray Dogs Management programme we have planned to organise various awareness programs in schools and colleges."

As a lot of negativity has been spread after numerous dog bite incidents, so we want to change that attitude and educate people on the importance of animal birth control (ABC), anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) campaigns and community dog management programmes, he added.

Explaining the controlling of thecanine population, Major Shiva Kiran, president of Greenlands Residents Welfare Association, Begumpet, said, "sterilization and anti-rabies vaccination is the better solution for contorting canine population. Also, we RWA urge that the availability of water and food that can lessen the aggressiveness of stray dogs and also their various garbage vulnerable points in our city where the dog gets attracted more, so that should be removed and in colonies water blows along with food are placed apart from this, whenever there is an increasing number of stray are there, animals enthusiast can adopt."

We have also planned to organise a water blow contest in colonies where people can share pictures of water blow, this is just to encourage the people to own up their area and join us in this mission.

Wherever the density is more, locals can share the information with us, so that along with GHMC we can help out the localities by organising various awareness programmes, he added.