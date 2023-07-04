Hyderabad Sailing Week tourney begins today

Hyderabad: The 37th edition of Hyderabad Sailing Week will begin from Tuesday and would continue till July 9 in which about 100 sailors from across the country would be participating in the national ranking event which would help them secure a place in the next National Games.

Series of events have been planned for making Hyderabad Sailing Week 2023 a huge festival of sails for the twin cities. The practice races would be starting from July 4, Tuesday and competition would start from July 5 and will be held till July 8. The closing ceremony and prize distribution would be held on July 9.