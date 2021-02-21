Hyderabad: Saint Sevalal Maharaj's birth anniversary celebrated

Meerpet: The 282nd birth anniversary of tribal saint Sant Sevalal Maharaj was celebrated on Sunday by Banjaras on a colourful note in Meerpet and Badangpetmunicipal corporations.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who attended the programmes as chief guest, suggested that the members of the community unite to address the problems of Banjaras.

Adding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Raohas been working for betterment of Banjaras, and the construction of Banjara Bhavans was taken up at several places, the Minister said, "TRS government will work hard to provide facilities for future generations, while respecting the cultureand tradition."

She further added that Telangana government wasthe only State government in the country providing education and development works through Schedule Tribe sub-plan.

Mayors Durga Deeplal Chauhan, Parijata Narasimha Reddy, TRS party leaders Ram Reddy, Lavanya andBhupal Reddy, Banjara Seva Sangham leaders, corporators and others took part in the celebrations.