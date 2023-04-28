Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum timings extended to 7pm, Summer camp from May 1-17

Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum announced the extension of its operation until 7 pm during the summer season starting from May 1 to May 31, giving visitors an extra hour to explore the collection of art and artefacts on display.

According to SJM, in addition to the extended hours, the museum will also keep the booking counter open until 6.15 pm to allow visitors to purchase tickets for entry.

The museum will be hosting a Summer Art Camp-2023 for school children from May 1 to May 17 which will aim to provide children an opportunity to learn about art and culture in a fun and interactive way. It is open to children aged between 8 and 15 years.