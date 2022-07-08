Hyderabad: Sanathnagar division renamed as Kukatpally dvn, RTC merges depots

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Thursday renamed the 'Sanathnagar' division as 'Kukatpally' division and decided to merge the bus depots for administrative convenience.

According to the corporation, the merger and reallocation of the depots in Greater Hyderabad zone is for the convenience of the corporation administrative as both the depots are in prime locations and many buses stand-by there. Similarly, the Kachiguda division is merged with HYT (Hayathnagar) and CRMR (Charminar) division and the existing depots of KCG division are allocated among these divisions. "The existing divisional set up has been reviewed in Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ) and orders were passed to bring this into force with immediate effect," said the Corporation.

The officials said that the UPL and HCU depots were previously under the jurisdiction of HYT and CRMR divisions and are now allocated to Secunderabad and Kukatpally divisions (erstwhile SNG division).

With duly maintaining the seniority of Employees of Regional categories working at UPL and HCU depots in the Hyderabad Region and the Employees working at UPL and HCU depots are treated as on Deputation basis. "Consequently, Regional Manager of Secunderabad Depot (SD) will adjust the staff position within SD Region including UPL and HCU depots and as per the sanctions communicated by the corporation," informed an official.

Following the allocation, the Depots are reallocated to the Divisions in GHZ, such as the Hayatnagar division would be consisting of seven depots including Haytnagar-1 and 2, Ibrahimpatnam, Midhani, Bandlaguda, Dilsukhnagar and Maheshwaram. Charminar division with eight depots that are Mehdipatnam, Rajendranagar, Falaknuma, Farooqnagar, Balkampet, Kachiguda, Musheerabad-1 and 2.

Moreover, the Secunderabad division has seven depots Ranigunj-1 and 2, Cantonment, Uppal, Kachiguda, Hakimpet and Chengicherla. The newly renamed Kukatpally division (erstwhile Sanathnagar) consist of seven depots including BHEL, Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Miyapur-1 and 2, Medchal and HCU.