Hyderabad: School students showcase creative talent at city fair

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, with its motto of "Inventing and Innovating in Technology for Humanity" (IITH), has been supporting innovations in various ways. To promote innovative ideas among school children, it hosted "Future Inventors Fair"(FIF), on Thursday in which 22 teams were invited to showcase their innovative ideas/creations.



Explaining the uniqueness of the fair, Prof.B S Murthy, directorm IITH, said, "Innovation is not just our motto, but is in the DNA of the institute.

Our institute believes in developing job creators instead of job seekers. From a minor in entrepreneurship in 2009, incubators in 2015, BUILD scheme (Bold Unique Idea Lead to Development) in 2020 and Department of Entrepreneurship in 2020 to double major in entrepreneurship in 2022, it reflects our urge towards making India self-reliant- Atmanirbhar."

He said, FIF-2023 is one such step in this direction; the institute wishes to continue such a drive annually and support young innovators.

The Hans India spoke to the young innovators at FIF, Rayyan, innovator from Excellent Star High School, said his project on auto light mechanism at culverts is to prevent accidents on roads. They are caused by the high beam light.

He says to avoid accidents, the transmitter at the culvert and receiver in the vehicle needs to be inserted.

Another team of innovators from Pallavi Model School, Boduppal, spoke about their project on 'Smart Drainage Indicator', wherein during the rainy season due to floods we face several problems because of overflow of water and opening of manhole lid.

The project designed by these students helps to prevent accidents caused due to opening of manhole and overflow of drainage.

The sensor placed in the manhole helps to detect the overflow of the opening of the manhole lid.

Innovations showcased in FIF include

Smart Dustbinl, ZPHS Chandrugonda

Solar-Cum-Hand Dish Washer, ZPHS Isaipet

Automated Drainage Cleaner, Alphores High School, Gopalraopet

Disabled and elderly-friendly walking stick, ZPHS Dammannapet

Wealth from waste,Vijay High School, Mubaraknagar, Nizamabad

Overusage of plastic bags by common people, ZPHS Biknoor

Winners include

1st prize: Solar-cum-Hand Dish Washer, ZPHS, Isaipet

2nd prize: Women's period problems, Pallavi Model School, Boduppal.

3rd prize: Calamity Control Droid, The Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur

Consolation prizes for Women's Friendly Utensil Supporter Machine, ZPHS, Dammannapet, and Auto Light Mechanism at Culverts, Excellent Star High School