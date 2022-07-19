Hyderabad: SCR inaugurates Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station celebrations

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways is celebrating a week-long 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station' celebrations under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The South Central Railway (SCR) inaugurated the celebrations at Hyderabad Railway station, Nampally on Monday.

The celebration will continue till July 23. Indian Railways has been intricately related to the freedom struggle, connecting Patriots across diverse regions socially, culturally and politically among others. As part of the same, the Railways have decided to celebrate this historic occasion by giving special focus to 75 Railway stations and 27 trains associated with the freedom struggle across the Nation. SCR has been fortunate to have four stations on its network. Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur and Gadwal Railway stations along with Telangana Express have been chosen to honour the legacy of our freedom struggle.

The Azadi Ki Rail event aims to spread awareness about the freedom struggle and honor the freedom fighters from all across the country who devoted their lives to achieve Independence. SCR has planned a host of cultural and historic events for the week-long celebrations which will charge the public with pride and reaffirm their dedication to the Nation. Stations will be decked up with light and sound shows along with Nukkad Nataks and other daily events, said a SCR senior officer.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), SCR stated that it is a great initiative by the Government of India and the Indian Railways to honour the rich legacy of our freedom struggle for an Independent Nation.