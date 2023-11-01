  • Menu
Hyderabad: SCR organises rally as part of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’

Hyderabad: On the occasion of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ (National Unity Day), South Central Railway (SCR) held a ‘Run for Unity’ rally followed by a pledge on Tuesday.

The event was organised by SCR Sports Association (SCRSA) at Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad.

According to SCR officials, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, administered the Ekta Diwas pledge to a large gathering of Railway personnel.

The rally is aimed to reaffirm the commitment of SCR to promote integrity and probity in public life, generate public awareness and publicise the adverse impact of corruption and to bring down its menace to zero. Railway officers and staff enthusiastically participated in the rally.

Later Arun Kumar Jain also administered “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” pledge to the gathering of officers and staff at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

