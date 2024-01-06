Live
- Antitrust Investigation Targets Apple's Ecosystem in the US
- Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of ENC visits INS Chilka
- Kapu Ramachandra Reddy suits YSRCP, says will contest independent
- Ananya Panday’s Youthful Denim Delight: Crafting Effortless Street Style Statements
- World Day Of War Orphans 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes
- ‘Guntur Kaaram’ creates a record in USA; here are the details
- T-Series bags NTR’s ‘Devara’ audio rights
- Kamal Haasan ‘Thug Life’ is hitting sets from this date
- ‘Ayalaan’ trailer leaves an enduring mark
- Congress moves pawns to get hold of GWMC
Just In
Hyderabad: SCR to run Sankranti special trains
To clear extra rush during the Sankranti season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad – Kakinada Town – Secunderabad and Hyderabad – Kakinada Town – Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during the Sankranti season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad – Kakinada Town – Secunderabad and Hyderabad – Kakinada Town – Hyderabad.
Train no 07254 (Secunderabad – Kakinada Town) will depart on January 16 from Secunderabad at 5:10 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 5:20 am on the next day. Train no 07253 (Kakinada Town-Secunderabad) will depart on January 17 from Kakinada Town at 6:05 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 5:30 am on the next day. These special trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both the directions. These special trains will consist of First AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier and sleeper class coaches.