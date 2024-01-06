  • Menu
Hyderabad: SCR to run Sankranti special trains

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during the Sankranti season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad – Kakinada Town – Secunderabad and Hyderabad – Kakinada Town – Hyderabad.

Train no 07254 (Secunderabad – Kakinada Town) will depart on January 16 from Secunderabad at 5:10 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 5:20 am on the next day. Train no 07253 (Kakinada Town-Secunderabad) will depart on January 17 from Kakinada Town at 6:05 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 5:30 am on the next day. These special trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both the directions. These special trains will consist of First AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier and sleeper class coaches.

