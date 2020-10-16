Hyderabad: SCR to run special trains for Dasara, Diwali

To cater festive rush, the South-Central Railway (SCR) has announced special trains for Dasara and Diwali.

Kacheguda-Mysore: The train will be operated every day between Kacheguda and Mysore from October 20 to October 29. The train departs at 7.05 pm on October 20 and reaches Mysore on the next day 9.30 am. In the return direction, train from Mysore will depart at 3.15 pm on October 21 and reach Kacheguda next day at 5.40 pm.

Hyderabad-Jaipur: The train will be run on Monday and Wednesday from October 21 to November 25. The train will depart from Secunderabad at 8.35 pm on October 21. In the return direction, the train will leave for Hyderabad from Jaipur at 3.20 pm on October 23. The train will pass through Secunderabad-Kamareddy-Nizamabad-Mudked.

Hyderabad-Raxaul: The train will leave for Raxaul on every Thursday at 11.15 pm from October 22 to November 26. In the return direction, the train departs from Raxaul on every Sunday at 3.25 am from October 25 to November 29.