Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board penalises 5 outlets for Covid norms violations

Karkhana: The sanitation wing of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) on Wednesday raided five establishments and penalised Rs 1,000 each for violating the Covid-19 norm.

The officials also found that the establishments were not following any of the Covid guidelines. Despite several warnings issued by the board, they continued to violate the norms.

During the raid, the sanitation staff saw the employees neither wearing face masks nor maintaining physical distance. Also, they did not even install hand sanitisers at the entrance.

"Recently theTelangana government issued a GO 68, making it mandatory to wear a face mask at all public places, workspaces and public transport. To ensure that the GO is implemented in SCB limits, we have started inspecting all commercial establishments. This is the second such instance in the Secunderabad Cantonment.

On March 30 a shop in Bowenpally was penalised Rs 1,000," M Devender, Superintendent, sanitation wing of SCB, told The Hans India.

Officials said a penalty of Rs 1,000 has been imposed on each shop under Section 289 of the Cantonment Act, 2006. Notices have been served to all commercial establishments to ensure that they follow Covid norms.

However, in view of Covid-19 pandemic the SCB will be continuing its drive against mask violation norms, and will be inspecting the stores, shops and supermarkets, urging the management to follow Covid-19 norms, if not the SCB will permanently seal the commercial establishments, official added.