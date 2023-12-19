  • Menu
Hyderabad sees dip in cold temperature

Hyderabad sees dip in cold temperature
Meteorological Department said that the situation will be similar for the next two days in the city as well as in the surrounding areas

Hyderabad: The twin cities is shaking with cold. Temperatures are dropping at night. Temperatures are below normal during the day too. City dwellers are afraid to step outside to go for a walk. Night temperatures are 4 to 5 degrees lower than normal.

As a result, the intensity of cold winds is very high. Officials of Begumpet Meteorological Department said that the situation will be similar for the next two days in the city as well as in the surrounding areas. It is said that the maximum temperature will be 27 degrees and minimum 16 degrees. The IMD said that the lowest temperature was recorded at 14.8 degrees in Patancheru and Ramachandrapuram on Monday.

Details of temperatures recorded in various parts of the city on Monday.

  • Ramchandrapuram 14.8
  • Rajendranagar 14.9
  • Secunderabad 15.4
  • Quthbullapur 15.7
  • Hayatnagar 15.8
  • Malkajigiri 16.3
  • Gajularamaram 16.3
  • Kukatpally 16.7
  • Begumpet 16.9
