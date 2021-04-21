Hyderabad: Senior journalist Amarnath passes away

Hyderabad: Senior journalist Kosuri Amarnath, who was also one of the leading personalities of the working journalists union movement in the country, died on Tuesday. He was 69. He was admitted to NIMS recently and undergoing Covid treatment. He is survived by his wife and son.

In a long span of 40 years of unionism, Amarnath made himself invaluable to the journalist movement with his insight into issues concerning the profession of journalism, rights and welfare of journalists and freedom of press.

He was a member of PCI (Press Council Of India) for two terms representing Indian Journalists Union (IJU). Heading a PCI committee on attacks against journalists, Amarnath extensively toured across the country and submitted a detailed report in which he made out a case for the necessity of a separate statute for the safety of working journalists.

Born in a large family in Mamuduru village of West Godavari District, Amarnath first started his career as a staff member of UPSC in Delhi. Ten years later he left that job and joined Andhra Bhoomi daily desk in Hyderabad as an editorial team member. He retired there in 2010 as News Editor.

Later he worked in NSS as Special Correspondent and in The Hans India as Assistant Editor. He took up Editorship of 'Scribes News', a specialised magazine dedicated to the issues of journalists. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and leaders of different political parties condoled the death of journalist leader.

Ministers T Harish Rao, E Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod also condoled the death.