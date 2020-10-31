Hyderabad: Serving with dignity

Hyderabad: The recent floods following the heavy rains witnessed in 100 years threw the lives of the citizens out of gear. It played havoc in the lives of many people staying in low-lying areas which were submerged under seven to eight feet of water. On one hand people had to face the brunt of incessant rains and floods, on other they were left with no means of survival as all their belongings were washed away in water.

Even as flood water receded, there was no respite for flood-affected people who had lost their belongings. To provide succour, a Hyderabad-based NGO Dignity Drive Foundation has come forward to help flood victims and started a flood relief campaign. Renee Grace, Founder of Dignity Drive Foundation, Miyapur said, "On October 13, we received many distress calls from people requesting aid to their families who were stranded in water and were in need of essential items, so we decided to help them. We distributed food packets to more than 300 families. After seeing the terrible condition of flood-hit people we decided to help them so that they could restart their life normally."

"We did a survey across Hyderabad including LB Nagar, Chanda Nagar, Secunderabad and Charminar and found that several families lost essential things. After assessment we came to the conclusion that clothes, food, water bottles, blankets, medicines were a priority. We have been providing flood relief activities and will continue till November 10, he added.

Madhurima, a resident of Chanda Nagar, said, "If not for the help from Dignity Drive Foundation we would have starved. This was god-send. We are extremely grateful to the foundation and their volunteers."

Blankets, medicines, water bottles, sanitary napkins, clothes and biscuits packets, grocery kits and cooked food were provided to hundreds. Food was cooked at Miyapur community hall. In all, 2000 people were served.

There are around 100 volunteers helping in this drive and the work has been divided among them. Some volunteers are doing surveys, some are providing relief material door-to-door, a few are engaged in packaging kits and for purchasing. Keeping the requirements of the flood-hit people in mind various like-minded people came forward to help us financially in this mission, added Renee Grace.











