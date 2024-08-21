Hyderabad Set to Dazzle at the Jewellery World Exhibition: August 23rd-25th, 2024

Hyderabad, the City of Pearls, is poised to host one of the most glamorous events of the year as the Jewellery World Exhibition returns to the prestigious Hotel Taj Krishna from August 23rd to 25th, 2024. This highly anticipated event promises to be a spectacular celebration of jewellery craftsmanship, luxury, and innovation.

The exhibition will open its doors at 10 AM on August 23rd, inviting jewellery lovers, wedding families, brides-to-be, industry professionals, and connoisseurs to experience an extraordinary collection of jewellery designs. Spanning three days, the event will run from 10 AM to 8 PM daily, offering visitors the opportunity to explore a curated selection of traditional and contemporary jewellery from some of the most renowned designers and brands across the globe.

The Jewellery World Exhibition is an ideal destination for discovering the latest trends in the jewellery industry. Wedding families and jewellery enthusiasts can expect to be captivated by intricate craftsmanship, innovative designs, and breathtaking pieces on display. This event is the perfect opportunity to complete your wedding and festive shopping all under one roof.





This year’s event is set to be grander than ever, with an exclusive lineup of leading jewellers and a series of exclusive previews and showcases. From timeless classics to avant-garde designs, the exhibition will cater to a diverse audience, ensuring there’s something for everyone.



Don’t miss the chance to witness the brilliance and elegance of the jewellery world at its finest. Join us at the Jewellery World Exhibition at Hotel Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, from August 23rd to 25th, 2024, for an unforgettable experience.

Event Details:

- *Dates: * August 23rd-25th, 2024

- *Time: * 10 AM – 8 PM

* Venue: Hotel Taj Krishna, Hyderabad

Some of the leading jewellers include:

• G K Chudiwalas – Jaipur

• BAHETI GEMS & JEWELS – Jaipur

• DIVA JEWELS – Mumbai

• JEWEL CREATIONS - Chennai

• IRASVA- FINE JEWELLERY – Hyderabad

• DEVI PAVITRA GOLD & DIAMONDS – Hyderabad

• NAVKAR GOLD WORLD – Hyderabad

• SRI NAVDURGA JEWELLERY - Hyderabad

• Rikhab das udai Chand – Delhi

• THE JEWELLERY PALACE – Surat

• ZEVAR EMPORIUM – Jaipur

• DIA GOLD JEWELS – Mumbai

• JEWEL DARSHAN - Mumbai

• IVANA JEWELS – Surat

• SHAILJA DIAMONDS – Surat

• SHAKUNT DIAMOND JEWELLERY - Surat

• THE XIOTRA JEWELS – Surat

• R.C. JEWELLERS – Delhi

• NAKODA JEWELLERS – Mumbai

• SONANI JEWELS – Surat

• PIRLANTA JEWELS – SURAT

• ANAGA DIAMOND JEWELLERY - HYDERABAD