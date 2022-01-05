Hyderabad: Several TRS netas jockeying for Legislative Council posts

Hyderabad: With no full-time chairman nor Protem Chairman in the Telangana Legislative Council, several senior TRS leaders are aspiring for these posts. Gutha Sukhender Reddy and former Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary are among the front runners for the posts.

The term of 12 members of the council elected under the local authorities' constituencies ended on Tuesday. Those who are retiring include Protem Chairman V Bhoopal Reddy, whose term was not extended. With his absence in the race, several party leaders are eyeing the coveted post.

According to sources, senior leaders, including Kadiam Srihari, Madhusudhana Chary and Surabhi Vani are vying for the post of chairman. While Srihari has served as minister and Vani Devi has become MLC last year, Madhusudhana Chary has the distinction of being the first Speaker of the Assembly. With his experience, he is expecting the post. However, party leaders said though Chary was among the contenders, there were more chances of Sukhender Reddy becoming the chairman. He has been the chairman in the past; is expecting the post.

Several pink party leaders like Baswaraj Saraiah, Banda Prakash Mudiraj and T Bhanu Prasad are eyeing the post of deputy chairman of the upper house. Banda Prakash, a Rajya Sabha member, was recently sent to the council. Prasad recently won from the Karimnagar LAC. He had earlier served as the government whip.

Though the leaders are aspiring for posts, sources said, they have to wait for a month. According to the party insiders, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to take a decision this month because of inauspicious days. They have to wait until February 2 to get posts, said a TRS leader.