Hyderabad: Shah Hatim Lake cleared of water hyacinth, trash

Hyderabad: To end the menace of water hyacinth, weeds and other floating materials like plastic, the Floating Trash Collector (FTC) machines were used to clear water hyacinth in Shah Hatim Lake near Golconda for the first time. Water hyacinth provides a breeding space for mosquitoes and causes foul smell.

The equipment was procured as part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's action plan to give a facelift to city's lakes. On Friday, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with GHMC Entomology wing officers oversaw the cleaning the Shah Hatim Lake. "Manual spraying of weedicides on water bodies can be avoided, and the spraying of anti-mosquito chemicals was done with the help of drones," said an officer.

"Several lakes in Karwan are polluted with sewage water. Once the FTC cleans the lake, it will be shifted to another lake and also for the cleaning of Katora House," informed the MLA.

The FTC has an operating length of up to 12 metres, a trash collection width of 3 metres, onboard trash compactor and onboard trash storage with a storage capacity of five tonnes.