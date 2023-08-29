  • Menu
Hyderabad: Shamshabad Airport receives bomb threat from unknown person

The Shamshabad International Airport in Hyderabad received a bomb threat from an unidentified person who sent a mail to the control room stating that a bomb had been planted at the airport and was set to explode at 7 pm.

In response, the bomb squad, dog squad, and CISF local police were immediately alerted and conducted a thorough inspection of the entire airport. Fortunately, after the inspection, it was confirmed that there was no bomb present.

However, another mail was subsequently received by airport authorities from a different email address. The sender claimed that there had been a mistake and that their child had sent the previous threatening mail while playing with the phone. They asked for forgiveness for the incident.

The airport officials have filed a complaint with the local police regarding the incident, and a case has been registered. An investigation is currently underway to identify the person responsible for sending the threatening mail.

