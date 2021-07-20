Hyderabad: Shamshabad International Airport Eases Air Traffic

Hyderabad: Today Air traffic at Hyderabad Shamshabad International Airport will be further eased. Four new Rapid Exit taxiways have been made available at the Hyderabad airport to reach the stand before take-off and after landing. Earlier there were four taxiways available now four new rapid exit taxiways have been built and brought into use.



There was congestion of the plane, take-off, the landing has been having trouble many times, due to the lack of taxiways. A lot of time was getting wasted on this. Keeping this in mind, airport officials have built the taxiways. This will reduce the congestion on the runway and increase air traffic capacity.

Currently, there are 36 aircraft on the runway, which will now increase to 45. Moreover, the basic runway restoration work at the airport has been completed and is active, officials said. As part of the runway renovation aeronautical ground lighting was installed. In the Shamshabad International Airport, 98% of the lights are converted to LEDs. These lights will help to make the airfields clearly visible even during adverse weather conditions.



