Hyderabad: Shamshabad Old Police Station road to get facelift

Shamshabad: Considering multifold increase in traffic moment in the elemental Shamshabad village, the municipal officials have taken up road development project with central lighting facility on the main stretch approaching to old Police Station road.



On Friday, Shamshabad Municipality Commissioner Mohammed Saber Ali, along with other officialsinspected the approach road which is also known as old PS road and took stock of the works being taken up. Explaining about the project,he said, "A road development project with an estimated cost of Rs1 crore has been taken up close to new railway bridge on old Shamshabad PS Road.

The plan has gotapproval from the government and the works were grounded accordingly. As part of the project, the existing road is being expanded upto 80 feet i.e. 35 feet on both the sides from the middle of the road leaving a 6 feet wide central maiden. We have planned to complete the works in two months. If everything goes according to the plan, the project will be completed by the end of the May this year."

"We are replacing almost all the 32 electric polls on the stretch with elevated towers. So far, we have fixed eight towers on the road and remaining will be done as and when the project moves. The project also includes a culvert to divert storm water besides promoting greenery to give a soothing ambience," he added.

Ali said that Shamshabad is a fast-developing area with International airport attractinga huge number of passengers to city from around the world. Owing to an exponential increase in traffic moment over the years, the main approach road of Shamshabad connecting to a under construction flyover on the national highway 44 has become too narrow for vehicular moment. To ensure free flow of the traffic on main road, this project has been grounded recently and once completed it would surely help road users to take a drive seamlessly.