Hyderabad: Shankar Mahadevan takes part in Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Noted singer Shankar Mahadevan, who came to Hyderabad to participate in the "India's Independence diamond jubilee celebrations", planted saplings at Begumpet along with former CBI JD Lakshmi Narayana and his friend Raju as part of the 'Green India Challenge'. He stated that plants not only give oxygen which is useful for millions of animals, but also give 'the sounds of their leaves'.

He added that it is a wonderful natural music and soul-pleasing sound. He stated that the pollution-free cities have turned into pollution hotspots due to urbanisation. Irrespective of the seasons, pollution kills people. Oxygen banks came into existence due to this. He felt that if pollution continues to increase like this, the situation of future generations is scary. He thanked the Green India Challenge founder Joginpally Santhosh Kumar who took on his shoulders to give us the inspiration of planting saplings through Green India Challenge.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to Santosh Kumar for taking up such a wonderful programme. "I call upon all the people to participate in the 'Green India Challenge' and plant saplings as their responsibility", added Mahadevan.

Later, Shankar Mahadevan challenged music director Devi Sri Prasad, singer Shreya Ghoshal and famous instrumentalist Shivamani., to plant saplings and continue the chain.