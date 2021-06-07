Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sharmila hits out at KCR

Sharmila hits out at KCR
x

Sharmila hits out at KCR

Highlights

YSRCP leader YS Sharmila on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “failing” to administer Covid vaccine to people of the State

Hyderabad: YSRCP leader YS Sharmila on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for "failing" to administer Covid vaccine to people of the State.

She alleged that the first dose was stopped in all government hospitals of the State a month back.

In a Twitter message, she wondered if the State government was not getting the vaccine doses from vaccine manufacturers who belonged to Hyderabad.

Sharmila, while targeting the TRS party, she urged KCR to change his mindset at least now and urged him to take steps for ensuring that vaccines were made available to all needy people of the State.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X