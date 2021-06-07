Hyderabad: Sharmila hits out at KCR

Hyderabad: YSRCP leader YS Sharmila on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for "failing" to administer Covid vaccine to people of the State.

She alleged that the first dose was stopped in all government hospitals of the State a month back.

In a Twitter message, she wondered if the State government was not getting the vaccine doses from vaccine manufacturers who belonged to Hyderabad.

Sharmila, while targeting the TRS party, she urged KCR to change his mindset at least now and urged him to take steps for ensuring that vaccines were made available to all needy people of the State.