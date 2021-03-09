Hyderabad: SHE teams to use QR codes for complaints

Saifabad: On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Telangana State Police on Monday launched a 'QR Code Complaint System', which will make lodging complaints with the SHE Teams a quick, easy and convenient affair for women facing any form of harassment anywhere.

Speaking at the event, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said that the QR Codes Concept is a simple, easy to use and secure complaint and feedback mechanism."Women across Telangana who are subjected to any kind of harassment in public places, offices, during travel or even on phone or social media can use it to approach us," the DGP added.

Facilities to scan the QR codes are installed at various vulnerable and populous locations like Metro Rail stations, railway stations, bus stations, educational institutes and malls. Women in distress will be able to simply scan the QR Code and provide relevant information. The issue will be routed to the appropriate SHE Team office for further processing as per departmental guidelines.

Apart from it, the citizens can also share their feedback about the services provided by the SHE teams. The feedback form will be shared with the users through SMS, WhatsApp or E-mail.