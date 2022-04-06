Hyderabad: Shifting of fruit market dampens Ramzan spirit

Hyderabad: The shifting of city's largest wholesale Gaddiannaram fruit market to Batasingaram Logistics Park temporarily has dampened the spirit of holy month of Ramzan with the prices of fruits touching the skies. Around 30-40 per cent price increase is seen in recent days, and the fruit vendors attribute the sharp rise to increase in transportation costs, almost three times, due to shifting of market.

Fruits are commonly consumed to break the fast in Ramzan and be at homes, iftar parties or as part of arrangements at mosques during the holy month, they cannot be avoided. However, the skyrocketing prices are making it difficult for the consumers to buy. The prices of all fruits, including watermelons, grapes and muskmelons have been increased by 30 per cent.

According to consumers, the fruits which were reasonably priced about 10 days ago are now priced more than 30 per cent. Grapes which were at Rs 60 kg are now being sold at Rs 80 to Rs 120 kg, pineapple which was sold at Rs 50 is now Rs 80 and Rs 120 according to size, watermelon is sold at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg while earlier it was sold at Rs 18 kg. Similarly, papaya is sold between Rs 60 and Rs 70 per kg, almost double of the earlier price. The sweet lime too is sold between Rs 25 and Rs 30 each.

"A week ago, the fruits were in normal range. Ever since the Ramzan has started, the prices have been increased. Earlier, I bought grapes for Rs 80 a kg, but now the same fruit vendor is demanding Rs 120," said Shujauddin, a resident of Red Hills.

According to fruit vendors, the fruits are in huge demand this summer as the consumption has gone up. Another major reason is the shifting of wholesale market to Batasingaram, which is over 30 km away from the city. "We used to spend Rs 500 to Rs 700 on transportation earlier, but since the market is shifted to Batasingaram, we are paying over Rs 1800 towards transportation charges, which is more than double. We are forced to increase the prices of fruits," said Mohammed Muqeet, a fruit vendor.

Aslam khan, owner of Famous Fruit Co. at wholesale market said, "There is an increase of over 40 per cent in the prices of fruits compared to previous years. We as wholesale traders are facing difficulties due to shifting of market," he added.

Earlier, to set up a temporary fruit market, the AIMIM party has suggested a space near Pahadi Shareef. Even party floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala inspected the location, but nothing concrete was done.