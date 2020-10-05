Hyderabad: Shine NGO sets up idli hub for needy

Hyderabad: To feed the needy and underprivileged people for at least once in a day, a Hyderabad -based NGO Shine has set up a small eatery named Idli Hub. The eatery set up at Turkayamajal, Rangareddy district, provides morning breakfast at Rs 5.

CH Parameshwari, founder of Shine NGO, said, " As the city has many marginalised people who do not get a proper meal to eat and sleep with a hungry stomach, and the current Covid pandemic has affected the livelihood of many, the NGO in collaboration with the Common Service Center (CSC) Academy has launched the initiative Idli Hub to provide one time meal at Rs 5 to the needy.

The aim of the initiative is to ensure that poor people do not go empty stomach. Though the motto is to provide food to the poor, but anybody can avail the food at the Hub. Also, it must be noted that those who cannot afford even Rs 5 will be provided meals at free of cost."

The Hub provides services every day from 7 am to 9 am. The food consists of four pieces of idli, chutney and karam podi. Around six women are volunteering to feed the needy. Every day the food is prepared at the NGO office, LB Nagar and sent to the Idli Hub.

"The initiative launched in August till today has served around 10,000 people following social distancing and all Covid protective measures. Various NGOs and several like-minded people are financially supporting the us."