Hyderabad: SHO Golconda organises Cancer Awareness Drive
Station Health Organisation (SHO) Golconda organised a Cancer Awareness Drive on the theme "CLOSE THE CARE GAP" in Golconda garrison on February 4.
The activities conducted were a 5K timed run, a 3K fun run, and a 1 km walk. The event was attended enthusiastically by 800 people, which included serving personnel of Military Hospital Golconda, Artillery Centre Hyderabad, and units of the 47th Infantry Brigade.
A health awareness lecture was given, and the event was concluded by awarding prizes to the winners.
