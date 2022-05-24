Hyderabad: Sid Sriram's live concert to be held on June 18 at Hitex Exhibition Grounds
Hyderabad: Singing Sensation Sid Sriram's live concert will be held at Hitex Exhibition Grounds on June 18 at 5.00 pm. The event is organised by Fat Angel, Chordworx and Arjun Entertainment.
The event is a regional music show and for the targeted audience of 13-50 age group. Around 5000-6000 people are expected to attend the event.
