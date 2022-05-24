  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sid Sriram's live concert to be held on June 18 at Hitex Exhibition Grounds

Sid Sriram’s live concert to be held on June 18 at Hitex Exhibition Grounds
x

 Sid Sriram’s live concert to be held on June 18 at Hitex Exhibition Grounds

Highlights

Singing Sensation Sid Sriram’s live concert will be held at Hitex Exhibition Grounds on June 18 at 5.00 pm

Hyderabad: Singing Sensation Sid Sriram's live concert will be held at Hitex Exhibition Grounds on June 18 at 5.00 pm. The event is organised by Fat Angel, Chordworx and Arjun Entertainment.

The event is a regional music show and for the targeted audience of 13-50 age group. Around 5000-6000 people are expected to attend the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X