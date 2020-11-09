Hyderabad: Signature campaign launched for relief

Secunderabad: Even as the flood affected in other localities resorting to protests at nearby GHMC offices, the residents of Gandhi Nagar opted for signature campaign.

The signature campaign which was undertaken on Sunday also emphasised other issues including potable water, damaged and improper roads, apart from demand of flood relief. The residents of Gandhi Nagar, SCB ward -5 started taking signatures on banners, which will be forwarded to SCB CEO B Ajith Reddy

"For past several years we have been facing difficulties to ply from this road and the roads are not properly laid and lanes are all uneven and damaged with potholes. Due to this issue we can see many commuters sustaining injuries. Several complaints were given to SCB officials and SCB ward member-5 regarding water issues and re-carpeting of the roads but no concrete action was taken by them. Apart from that also many residents of this area who were affected by the recent floods have not received any help from the SCB officials and or SCB ward members have visited our houses," said Peddala Narsimha, a resident of Gandhi Nagar.

"One of the main issues in SCB ward-5, especially in Gandhi Nagar, is drinking water, as it is being supplied only once in a week. The residents are undergoing innumerable difficulties due to lack of drinking water vexed with the issue. A signature campaign was initiated at Gandhi Nagar, which got massive response, as there are around 2,500 families residing and 350 residents have signed the banner and we will continue this campaign for some more days," said Krishank Manne, a resident of SCB ward 5.