Hyderabad: Sindhu to inaugurate jewellery showroom

Jubilee Hills: Olympic bronze medalist PV Sindhu is to inaugurate Vasundhara, an exclusive and flagship Jewellery Store being set up by Vasundhara Kasaraneni, the first woman jeweller in south India. She will inaugurate 10,000 sft floor flagship showroom at Road No 45 here on August 12.

The event will be interesting and unique, the firsts of sort, when the shuttler and Vasundhara come together at the inauguration. The showroom will be an exclusive designer jewellery store showcasing bridal jewellery in diamond, Kundan, gold and precious stones.

Vasundhara single-handedly authored its success story in less than two decades. Her clientele is elite not just from across the country, but also beyond. Many NRI and foreigners from the USA, Singapore, Europe and Australia patronise her jewellery.

She turned her passion into a profession and is the most sought after jewellery designer. She has travelled far and wide in these 22 years and has stores in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Vasundhara and her sister Neha Anumolu are known for translating desires into masterpieces. Both are acknowledged trendsetters in the field of jewellery design.