Hyderabad: Slight changes in Amit Shah's visit to Chevella today

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Telangana trip schedule has been changed and the Minister will reach Hyderabad address a public rally at Chevella in the evening, according to BJP sources.



The BJP sources also informed that Amit Shah's visit to Hyderabad is part of the 'Parliament Prabhas Yojana' programme. The reported meeting with RRR movie team and with the local BJP leaders in a hotel has been cancelled.

Amit Shah is expected to take on the ruling BRS on issues like corruption and family rule. He is also likely to appeal the public to shun out the ruling party in the next polls and support BJP to come to power in Telangana.

With Assembly polls slated to be held on May 10 in Karnataka, the Amit Shah will likely set the tone for the poll campaign in the Telugu state. The Chevella event is expected to be a morale booster for the state BJP.

He will reach Shamshabad Airport at 5 pm and directly head to Chevella to address the public rally at 6 pm. He will return to New Delhi at 7:50 pm, BJP sources added.