Hyderabad: Slippery roads posing danger to motorists

Hyderabad: Drain overflow issue in Quthbullapur is haunting residents for three months and causing a major nuisance to locals and motorists.

During monsoons, rainwater from the drains overflows onto the roads. Almost always, the rainwater is mixed with sewage.

"Motorists and commuters are facing hardships to travel on overflowing sewage water. The roads have turned into accident spots as they have become too slippery," said Md Rayan, a motorist.

"With sewage overflowing at a narrow bend, near a pedestrian-crossing, many motorists have skidded on the slippery stretch, despite driving slowly. Moreover, pedestrians face the risk of getting hit by vehicles.

During nights, due to poor illumination, neither the slippery stretch nor pedestrians' movement is visible" said Ramya Gokula, a resident.