Hyderabad: Software employee ends life over fear losing job

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a software employee died by suicide allegedly upset over losing his job, at Puppalguda in Manikonda, police said on Friday.



Vinod Kumar, an employee of a reputed software company in the city, was allegedly upset with the occupation stress and losing his job.

Vinod, hanged from the ceiling fan in his room, in the absence of his family members.

He was a native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and was married five years ago.

Narsingi police booked a case and are investigating.

Similarly, An MBBS student of the Nizamabad medical college was found hanging in the college hostel room on Friday morning.

The second year MBBS student, Sanath, was a native of Peddapalli district.

The Nizamabad Town-I police have registered a case and are investigating